STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.77 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index up 1.84 percent, led by gains in
banking shares such as ICICI Bank, following a rally in Asian
stocks that rose after the European Central Bank boosted market
sentiment by signalling its resolve to defend the euro
zone.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 8.12 percent ahead of the central bank policy meeting on
Tuesday. Although most analysts expect the RBI to hold rates,
bond investors are still bracing for a potential surprise cut.
A broadly positive sentiment for risk across the region is
also seen denting demand for bonds.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 55.38/3950 per dollar, compared
to 55.52/53 at previous close, buoyed by strong gains in local
stocks on the back of risk-on sentiment.
Dealers cite some inflows, but oil bids keep check on
losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 6.99 percent,
while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 steady with its
previous close.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)