STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.94 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index up 0.88 percent, tracking gains in
Asian stocks.
Investors continue to wait for policy action after renewed
opposition from within the Congress party and coalition allies
over fiscal and foreign investment reforms.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.12 percent
ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Tuesday where it is
widely expected to hold key rates unchanged.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 55.26/2750 per dollar, compared
to 55.33/34 at previous close, in line with a rally in global
risk assets, with Asian stocks rallying and the euro
approaching a three-week peak versus the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.00
percent, while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)