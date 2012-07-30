STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.19 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index up 1.3 percent, heading for their
second consecutive session of gains, tracking a rally in Asian
shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bps at 8.13
percent ahead of the central bank's quarterly monetary policy
review on Tuesday, with most analysts expecting no change in
interest rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 55.44/46 per dollar, compared to
55.33/34 at previous close, on the back of dollar demand from
oil firms in the last days of the month, traders say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 6.99
percent, while the 1-year rises 1 bp to 7.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from
its previous close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)