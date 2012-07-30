STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.81 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.96 percent, with the former
marking its biggest daily percentage gain in a month, as blue
chips such as Infosys rallied with other global risk assets on
hopes for monetary stimulus in the euro zone and the United
States.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps at 8.15
percent to a near-three week high on Monday as dealers preferred
to trim positions a day ahead of the central bank's rate
decision, w here it is widely expected to stand pat. [ IN/]
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 55.5850/5950 per dollar, compared
to 55.33/34 at previous close, on the back of dollar demand from
oil firms in the last days of the month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2
bps at 7.00 percent while the 1-year rate
closed up 1 bp at 7.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from
its previous close.
