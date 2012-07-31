(Corrects time for RBI decision under Government Bonds to 0530
GMT from 1130 GMT)
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.22 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.16 percent.
Traders are keenly watching the tone and guidance of the
central bank in the policy document.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.16 percent
ahead of RBI rate decision at 0530 GMT, where most investors
expect the central bank to keep key rates unchanged.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 55.4750/4900 per dollar,
compared to 55.5850/5950 at previous close, as gains in Asian
shares and a stable euro boosted the local unit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.01 percent
while the 1-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)