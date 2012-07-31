(Corrects time for RBI decision under Government Bonds to 0530 GMT from 1130 GMT)

STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.22 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.16 percent.

Traders are keenly watching the tone and guidance of the central bank in the policy document.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.16 percent ahead of RBI rate decision at 0530 GMT, where most investors expect the central bank to keep key rates unchanged.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 55.4750/4900 per dollar, compared to 55.5850/5950 at previous close, as gains in Asian shares and a stable euro boosted the local unit.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.01 percent while the 1-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.