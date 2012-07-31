STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index falls 0.45 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index is down 0.55 percent.
Banking stocks pared some of their earlier losses after the
Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by cutting the statutory
liquidity ratio for lenders.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 bps at 8.22
percent after the central bank cut the statutory liquidity ratio
which is the proportion of deposits banks must hold in gold,
cash or approved securities, by 100 bps.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 55.73/75 per dollar, compared
with 55.5850/5950 at previous close, after the central bank left
key rates unchanged and cut banks' statutory liquidity ratio.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 7 bps to 7.07 percent,
while the 1-year rate is up 2 bps at 7.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)