STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.54 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index closed up 0.56 percent, rising
for a third successive session, as software services exporters
such as Tata Consultancy gained on continued hopes for monetary
stimulus from global central banks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 10 bps at
8.25 percent after the central bank cut the statutory liquidity
ratio which is the proportion of deposits banks must hold in
approved government securities, by 100 bps.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.6450/6550 per dollar,
compared with 55.5850/5950 at previous close, after the central
bank left key rates unchanged and cut banks' statutory liquidity
ratio. A volatile euro weighed on the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 10 bps at 7.10
percent, while the 1-year rate up 8 bps at 7.72 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared
with its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)