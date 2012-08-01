STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.09 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.14 percent.
Flat performance tracks range-bound MSCI Asia-Pacific index
excluding Japan after China's official factory
purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low in July,
suggesting the sector is barely growing.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.23 percent. Palaniappan Chidambaram's appointment as new
Finance Minister is a positive given his reformist image, but
markets wait for actual action, say dealers.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee stronger at 55.52/53 per dollar, compared
with 55.6450/6550 at previous close on the back of dollar
selling from custodian banks, while greenback demand from oil
importers fizzles out at the start of a new month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.08 percent,
while the 1-year rate up 2 bps to 7.74 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, unchanged from
its previous close.
