STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.12 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent, to
extend a winning streak to a fourth day as Cipla surged after
posting a jump in earnings, but Coal India slumped after its
fuel supply agreements with utilities sparked concerns about its
margins.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis
points at 8.23 percent, in what was seen as a momentary retreat
from the one-month highs hit in the previous session, given
expectations the central bank would abstain from debt purchases,
depriving markets of a near-term driver. Palaniappan
Chidambaram's appointment as new Finance Minister is a positive
given his reformist image, but markets wait for actual action,
say dealers.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed stronger at 55.47/48 per dollar,
compared with 55.6450/6550 at previous close tracking gains in
the euro ahead of policy meeting outcomes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank while dollar selling by
some custodian banks in early trade also helped.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 2 bps at 7.08
percent, while the 1-year rate rose 3 bps to 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, little
changed from 8.05/8.10 percent at previous close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)