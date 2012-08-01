STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.12 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent, to extend a winning streak to a fourth day as Cipla surged after posting a jump in earnings, but Coal India slumped after its fuel supply agreements with utilities sparked concerns about its margins.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 8.23 percent, in what was seen as a momentary retreat from the one-month highs hit in the previous session, given expectations the central bank would abstain from debt purchases, depriving markets of a near-term driver. Palaniappan Chidambaram's appointment as new Finance Minister is a positive given his reformist image, but markets wait for actual action, say dealers.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee closed stronger at 55.47/48 per dollar, compared with 55.6450/6550 at previous close tracking gains in the euro ahead of policy meeting outcomes of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank while dollar selling by some custodian banks in early trade also helped.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 2 bps at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year rate rose 3 bps to 7.75 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, little changed from 8.05/8.10 percent at previous close.