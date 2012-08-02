STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.24 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.28 percent.

Traders say worries are growing that disagreements among ruling coalition parties could hamper policy reforms at a time when a shortfall in monsoon rains threatens to aggravate India's inflation and deficit problems.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, as investors continue to hunt for bargains after debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following the central bank's policy review.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 55.6650/6800 per dollar, compared with 55.47/48 at previous close tracking a global dollar rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from additional stimulus.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.05 percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 3 bps to 7.72 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)