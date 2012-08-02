STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.24 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.28 percent.
Traders say worries are growing that disagreements among
ruling coalition parties could hamper policy reforms at a time
when a shortfall in monsoon rains threatens to aggravate India's
inflation and deficit problems.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.21 percent, as investors continue to hunt for bargains after
debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday
following the central bank's policy review.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee weaker at 55.6650/6800 per dollar, compared
with 55.47/48 at previous close tracking a global dollar rally
after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from additional
stimulus.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.05 percent,
while the 1-year rate also falls 3 bps to 7.72 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from
its previous close.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)