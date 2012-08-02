STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.19 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.24 percent snapping four sessions of gains after Reliance Industries was hit by profit-booking, while SBI's cut in some loan rates for new borrowers sparked worries other lenders would follow suit and hit margins in the sector.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.22 percent, on bargain-hunting after debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following RBI's decision to keep rates on hold.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.84/85 per dollar, compared with 55.47/48 at previous close as losses in domestic shares and broad dollar strength hurt with traders now awaiting the European Central Bank statement at 1145 GMT for cues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 4 bps at 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.74 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close.