STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.19 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.24 percent snapping
four sessions of gains after Reliance Industries was hit by
profit-booking, while SBI's cut in some loan rates for new
borrowers sparked worries other lenders would follow suit and
hit margins in the sector.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis
point at 8.22 percent, on bargain-hunting after debt prices fell
to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following RBI's
decision to keep rates on hold.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.84/85 per dollar,
compared with 55.47/48 at previous close as losses in domestic
shares and broad dollar strength hurt with traders now awaiting
the European Central Bank statement at 1145 GMT for cues.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 4 bps at 7.04
percent, while the 1-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.74 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged
from its previous close.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)