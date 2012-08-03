(Corrects 5-year OIS' movement in second to last paragraph to down not up)

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.64 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.67 percent tracking falls in regional shares.

Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European Central Bank disappointed markets looking for an imminent move to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, and also inaction from the Federal Reserve.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.22 percent, marking a third consecutive session of falling yields, as risk assets retreat after ECB disappoints with no major stimulus measure and ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bond auction later in the day.

The Indian rupee weaker at 56.085/095 per dollar, compared with 55.84/85 at previous close as global risk assets retreated after the European Central Bank indicated willingness to buy government bonds but set conditions that disappointed markets.

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.01 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.72 percent.

The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close.