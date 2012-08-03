STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.94 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.97 percent.

Falls track weak Asian shares after the European Central Bank took no immediate action and only signalled future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal woes, following earlier inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.24 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bond auction cut-off.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weaker at 56.01/0275 per dollar, compared with 55.84/85 at previous close as the euro stays under pressure after the European Central Bank disappoints by not immediately providing any fresh stimulus to suffering euro zone.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close.