STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.94 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.97 percent.
Falls track weak Asian shares after the
European Central Bank took no immediate action and only
signalled future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal woes,
following earlier inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.24
percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bond auction
cut-off.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 56.01/0275 per dollar, compared
with 55.84/85 at previous close as the euro stays under
pressure after the European Central Bank disappoints by not
immediately providing any fresh stimulus to suffering euro
zone.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.00 percent,
while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its
previous close.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)