STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 1.08 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index ended up 1.03 percent as
rate-sensitive companies rallied on hopes the central bank will
be pressured into cutting interest rates after the finance
minister said high borrowing costs were burdening
consumers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 7 basis
points at 8.15 percent, as hopes for a rate cut built up
dramatically after the finance minister said high borrowing
costs were burdening consumers and added the government would
pursue fiscal consolidation.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed sharply stronger at 55.0650/0750 per
dollar, compared with 55.52/53 at previous close as risk assets
remained in favour, with large dollar sales by corporates
further abetting the rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 3 bps at 7.00
percent, while the 1-year rate also fell 3 bps to 7.68 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared
with 8.00/8.05 percent at close on Monday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)