STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index is up 0.43 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.44 percent, tracking
gains in Asian shares.
Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday,
supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively
address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.13 percent, as the finance minister sparked rate cut hopes
after he said on Monday high borrowing costs were burdening
consumers and added that the government would pursue fiscal
consolidation.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee almost flat at 55.05/07 per dollar,
compared with 55.0650/0750 at previous close, tracking positive
global risk sentiments, but high global crude oil prices will
continue to weigh, traders said.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.02 percent,
while the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.70 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with
8.00/8.10 percent at close on Tuesday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)