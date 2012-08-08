STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.18 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.22 percent.
Dealers say that considering the sharp run-up over the
last two sessions, some correction could set in at higher levels
later during the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.12 percent, as hopes the government will introduce some
reforms grow as the monsoon session of Parliament begins on
Wednesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 55.2575/2700 per dollar, compared
with 55.0650/0750 at previous close.
Dealers say oil-related demand main driver of current upmove
of the dollar, also some short-covering seen after three
successive sessions of losses for pair.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.04 percent,
while the 1-year rate also rises 3 bps to 7.71 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with
8.00/8.10 percent at close on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)