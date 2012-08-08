STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.01 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index edged up 0.02 percent after European shares fell on renewed concerns about the euro zone, with domestic carrier Bharti Airtel falling to its lowest in two years as it missed profit forecast.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent, as hopes that the government will introduce some reforms rose with the monsoon session of Parliament beginning on Wednesday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.42/43 per dollar, compared with 55.0650/0750 at previous close, snapping a three-session winning streak, led by dollar demand from oil refiners and a late fall in the euro.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 4 bps at 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate also rose 4 bps to 7.72 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, unchanged from Tuesday.