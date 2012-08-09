Aug 9 STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.23 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index slid 0.28 percent, after an
unexpected slump in industrial output exacerbated concerns about
economic growth, while mobile carrier Bharti Airtel and drug
maker Ranbaxy were routed after poor quarterly earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stayed
pat at 8.14 percent as overriding concerns about July inflation
due next week offset the larger-than-expected slump in June's
industrial output.
RUPEE
USD/INR rises to 55.27/28 versus Wednesday's close
of 55.42/43 tracking continued gains in Asian emerging
currencies and other risk assets, but an unexpected slump in
domestic industrial output capped gains by reinforcing concerns
about domestic growth.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.03
percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 bps to 7.74 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05, little changed from
8.00/8.10 percent at previous close.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)