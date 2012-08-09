Aug 9 STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.23 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index slid 0.28 percent, after an unexpected slump in industrial output exacerbated concerns about economic growth, while mobile carrier Bharti Airtel and drug maker Ranbaxy were routed after poor quarterly earnings.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stayed pat at 8.14 percent as overriding concerns about July inflation due next week offset the larger-than-expected slump in June's industrial output.

RUPEE

--------------

USD/INR rises to 55.27/28 versus Wednesday's close of 55.42/43 tracking continued gains in Asian emerging currencies and other risk assets, but an unexpected slump in domestic industrial output capped gains by reinforcing concerns about domestic growth.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.03 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 bps to 7.74 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05, little changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)