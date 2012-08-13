Aug 13 STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index are flat, as broader fall in the index led by State Bank of India were capped by gains in ONGC, which surged on earnings and new oil find GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up 1 bp to 8.17 percent on fears of higher inflation as the global crude oil prices jumped to a three-month high. RUPEE -------------- INR moves higher as oil importer demand kicks in, dealers say. The pair at 55.32/33 versus last close of 55.28/29. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is at 7.01 basis points versus last closing of 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05, higher than 7.90/8.00 percent at previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)