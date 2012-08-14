STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader 50-share NSE Index gains 0.06 percent, ahead of Inflation data, which is expected to have crept up in July as poor monsoon rains drove food prices higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.22 percent after the RBI chief reiterated inflation remains "too high", dashing hopes of a rate cut at the Sept. 17 policy review. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR opens at 1-week high as high crude oil prices continue to weigh on sentiment. Pair at 55.52/54 after rising to 55.59, versus 55.34/35 last close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.06 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 versus previous close of 8.00/8.10. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)