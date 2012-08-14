STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.54 percent and the broader 50-share NSE Index gained 0.61 percent, led by rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, after the unexpected fall in July headline inflation boosted hopes for monetary easing by the central bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.22 percent after a rise in July core inflation dented expectations for an interest rate cut, reversing initial gains after the headline wholesale prices index unexpectedly fell to a three-year low. RUPEE -------------- The rupee, closed at 55.65/66 per dollar versus its 55.34/35 close on Monday after a rise in July core inflation tempered expectations for an interest rate cut, while a widening of the trade deficit highlighted the economic woes facing the local currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes up 5 bps at 7.09 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also rises 4 bps to 7.78 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent, little changed from its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent in the holiday-truncated week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)