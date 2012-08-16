STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE is down 0.1 percent and the broader 50-share NSE Index is down 0.09 percent. ITC falls 3 percent on fears about regulatory action at home after Australia called on the world to match its tough, new tobacco marketing laws that will ban logos on cigarette packs. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps to 8.24 percent as global crude oil prices at a three-month high stoke inflation fears and also ahead of 150-billion-rupee fresh debt supply on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee down at 55.9675/98 to a dollar versus 55.65/66 previous close. It fell to 56.04 in the session to its lowest in nearly two weeks, tracking global gains in the dollar as upbeat U.S. data cooled expectations of monetary easing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate up 1 bps at 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)