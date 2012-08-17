STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.19 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index also gains 0.06 percent, as stocks such as ITC recovered from the prior day's falls, although power utility stocks dropped after the country's state auditor found irregularities in the government's coal allocation and usage. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.24 percent as buying emerges after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ends at 55.73/74 versus its previous close of 55.75/76. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight index swap rate was down 2 bps at 7.79 percent and the five-year rate was 3 bps lower at 7.14 percent on the session from the previous day. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)