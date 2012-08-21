STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.45 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index also adds 0.25 percent with Infosys leading the gainers after a U.S. court dismissed harassment charges filed by a U.S. employee, ending worries about a case that had recently pressured shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bp to 8.22 percent aided by global crude prices trending lower. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 55.57 versus 55.73/74 last close, up 0.8 percent on the week. Dealers say a fall in crude oil prices will keep the pressure on the pair. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight index swap rate up 2 bps at 7.81 percent and the five-year rate was up 1 bps at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)