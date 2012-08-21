STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index rose 1.1 percent to 17,885.26 points, its highest close since March 14, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.02 percent to end at 5,421.00 points. Gains were led by Infosys after a U.S. court dismissed a lawsuit from an employee, while consumer good stocks gained on signs of improving rainfalls late in the monsoon season. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.25 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.24 percent, as investors favoured risk assets, while consumer inflation data showing rising food prices reinforced expectations the central bank will hold off on cutting interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.5650/5750 per dollar, after touching 55.4550, its strongest since Aug. 13 and above its close of 55.73/74 on Friday. The gains tracked higher domestic shares and a stronger euro , while the lack of large dollar demand from oil firms also helped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The country's one-year overnight index swap rate rose 3 basis points to 7.82, while the five-year rate ended up 5 bps at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate was trading at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over the previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)