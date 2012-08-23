STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.42 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent, led by software exporters Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 bps at 8.23 percent. Traders watching crude oil prices for further cues. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.23 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 55.4950/5050. The Indian rupee rose to an over one-week high on Thursday after the euro jumped to a seven-week high on hopes of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and as the government made it easier for companies to tap overseas funds. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bps at 7.81 percent, while the five-year rate is flat at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, virtually unchanged from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)