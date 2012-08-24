STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.41 percent while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.53 percent, tracking Asian shares, which retreated from a two-week high as investors scaled back expectations for strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.22 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.71 billion) debt auction later in the session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell to 55.41/42 compared with the previous close of 55.26/27, tracking a weaker global risk sentiment that hit Asian shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 3 bps to 7.12 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate virtually flat at 8.00/8.05 compared to previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as most banks have already met their reserve needs for the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)