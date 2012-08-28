STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ends down 0.27 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.29 percent, as banks again fell on persistent talk that quarterly growth data this week would come below expectations, while metal stocks such as Jindal Steel extended a slump on concerns about slowing demand. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent on continued expectations the economy grew less than 5 percent in the April-June quarter, raising some hopes the central bank will change its hawkish stance on inflation. RUPEE -------------- Rupee ends at 55.6650/6750 per dollar compared with its previous close of 55.69/70, tracking gains in the euro in the absence of any domestic trigger, but rising worries about a slowing economy in the absence of any definite government action to pump up growth continued to weigh on the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends down 1 basis point at 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate closes down 2 basis points at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.90/8.00 percent versus its Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)