STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index closed down 0.80 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.88 percent, falling for a fourth straight session to mark its longest losing streak since mid-July, as ONGC was hit after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, while Jaiprakash Associates slumped on rising concerns about its net debt levels. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.18 percent as investors turned cautious and booked profits ahead of economic growth data due on Friday. RUPEE -------------- Rupee ends marginally stronger at 55.6250/6350 per dollar versus its close of 55.6650/6750 as global assets await Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's address to central bankers as well as domestic growth numbers which will provide clues whether the economic slowdown will be more pronounced. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends up 1 basis point at 7.12 versus while the 1-year rate closes flat at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)