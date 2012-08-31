STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index is down 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.5 percent, but both indices cut losses after April-June growth data comes in above market estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.23 percent after GDP numbers come in above estimates, dashing hopes that the RBI may cut rates at its September policy review. Markets now await bond auction cutoffs. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.70/71, compared with the previous close of 55.63/64, off highs as GDP data 'marginally positive' for rupee. However, pair may keep gains given weakness in euro and month-end dollar demand. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS is up 3 basis points at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate up 4 basis points at 7.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus 8.00/8.05 percent last close, as first week of reporting fortnight draws to a close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)