STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.32 percent while the 50-share NSE index 0.57 percent higher, recovering from an oversold territory helped by an advisory panel on the GAAR rules suggesting deferring of the controversial set of rules for tax avoidance until 2016. Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at Jackson hole and a revival of monsoons also helped sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.23 percent tracking lower crude oil prices after the Chinese economy showed further signs of slowing which may help ease local inflationary pressures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.42/43, compared with its previous close of 55.52/53, after hitting 55.41, its highest in over a week helped by a government panel proposal to defer controversial rules for tax avoidance until 2016. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS is down 2 basis points at 7.15 percent while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus 7.90/8.00 percent at Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)