STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.08 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.09 percent, led by declines in ITC and Bharti Airtel. Traders are cautious ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent. Dealers say foreign banks and state-run banks were net sellers to the tune of 5.35 billion rupees and 7.60 billion rupees respectively on Wednesday, so will be likely buyers in Thursday's session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.97/98 compared with its previous close of 55.9050/9150 per dollar, tracking mild losses in domestic shares and demand from oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent versus 7.30/7.40 percent at previous day's close, on the back of largely comfortable cash conditions. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)