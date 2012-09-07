STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gained 1.51 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.48 percent in early trade, tracking a rally in global shares after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 bps to 8.17 percent. Bond dealers waiting to see demand at 160 billion rupees sale, the last auction before RBI's Sept. 17 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to 55.60/61 versus its previous close of 55.65/66, tracking gains in the domestic share market after the European Central Bank's bond buying plan boosts risk assets globally. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate rose 1 bps to 7.75 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate also rose 1 bps to 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus 7.95/8.00 percent at previous day's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)