STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ends up 1.95 percent, while the 50-share NSE index closes up 1.98 percent, tracking strong global markets after the European Central Bank's commitment to bond-buying plan revived appetite for risk. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 8.20 percent after federal oil minister says that the government has no immediate plans to raise domestic fuel prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee gained to 55.3550/3650 versus its previous close of 55.65/66, as local stocks add to gains after initially being buoyed by the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate closes up 3 bps to 7.77 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate also ends up 6 bps at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.50/7.55 percent versus 7.95/8.00 percent at previous day's close on reserves reporting day. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)