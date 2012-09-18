STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares give up early gains to trade lower on profit-booking after nine consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark BSE index is down 0.16 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.15 percent lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield down 2 bps versus its previous close of 8.18 percent on hopes of more fiscal reforms and ahead of the fiscal second-half borrowing later in September. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee now higher at 53.97/98 versus its previous close of 54.01/02 per dollar. The rupee recovered on selling by foreign funds after it fell in early session on rumoured dollar demand from a large fund house. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.71 percent versus its previous close. The 5-year OIS at 7.18 percent compared to its previous close of 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from Monday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)