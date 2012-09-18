STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares give up early gains to end lower on profit-booking after nine consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.18 percent lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.17 percent versus its previous close of 8.18 percent on hopes of more fiscal reforms. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee flat at 54.01/02 per dollar, in choppy trade, after two sessions of gains, with analysts remaining bullish on the prospects of the local unit on the back of the government's new reforms push. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate 2 bp lower at 7.70 percent versus its previous close. The 5-year OIS at 7.17 percent compared to its previous close of 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, little changed from 8.00/8.05 percent at Monday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)