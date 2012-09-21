STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index was up 2.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 2.5 percent, both at their highest levels since July 2011, after the government announced new measures on overseas borrowing, bolstering confidence it would continue undertaking reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat at 8.16 percent with a selling bias in the safe haven after finance minister P.Chidambaram announced measures on overseas borrowing. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in over four months on Friday after the government cut a tax on overseas borrowing by local companies, giving them access to cheaper funds. The rupee ended at 53.45/46 to the dollar from its Thursday close of 54.385/395. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS flat at 7.70 percent, while the 5-year OIS unchanged at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate was at 7.95/8.00 percent, marginally lower from 8.05/8.10 percent at Thursday's close on reserves reporting day. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)