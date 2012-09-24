STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index fell 0.13 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was down 0.11 percent, led by fall in defensive shares, a day after hitting the highest levels since July 2011. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 basis point (bp) to 8.15 percent. Investors continue to build longs on expectations of interest rate cuts from the central bank after the government goes on a reform drive. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR falls sharply in choppy opening trades with pair at 53.11/12 after rising to 53.52 initially, 53.45/46 last close INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS down 2 bps at 7.68 percent, while the 5-year OIS is down 1 bps at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate was at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher from previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)