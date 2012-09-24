STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index and the 50-share NSE index were flat; leading the loss were defensive shares such as Hindustan Uniliver, which fell 3 percent, while the broader index's losses were caped by gains in bank shares such as State bank of India, which gained 1.6 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 basis point (bp) to 8.15 percent as investors hope the Central bank would cut interest rate following the government's reform drive. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR off lows, with the pair at 53.27/28 compared with its previous close of 53.45/46 after dipping to 53.0450, its lowest since May 10. Oil-related dollar buying, which normally sees a spurt towards the end of the month, helps stabilise the pair. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 3 bps to 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.68 percent. Investors are hopeful that the central bank will be prompted to lower rates following recent reforms by the government. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate was at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher from previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)