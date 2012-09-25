STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.25 percent at 18,719.09 points while the 50-share NSE index 0.19 percent higher at 5680.80 points, after the government approved a bailout plan for cash-strapped utilities. Indian lenders with higher exposure to the debt sector also advanced. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent on hopes the government will press ahead with more reforms which may facilitate a rate cut by the RBI. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR at 53.53/54 versus its previous close of 53.47/48 boosted by oil-related dollar demand, but sentiment for the INR remains bullish on reform hopes, dealers said. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.68 percent. Investors, however, remain hopeful the central bank will be prompted to lower rates and say OIS rates could drop further during the week. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, as demand for funds rises at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)