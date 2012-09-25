STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.17 percent at 18,704.04 points, while the 50-share NSE index 0.09 percent higher at 5,674.10 points, after the government approved a bailout plan for cash-strapped utilities. Indian lenders with higher exposure to the debt sector also advanced. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent on hopes the government will stick to its fiscal second-half borrowing to be announced later this week. Any overshoot is likely to be announced later, dealers said. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR at 53.45/46 versus its previous close of 53.47/48, off its day's high of 53.63 as dollar demand subsided post the dollar outflow on account of Cairn Energy's stake sale in India unit, dealers said. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate still hovering around repo rate levels, at previous close levels of 8.05/8.10 percent, as demand for funds healthy at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)