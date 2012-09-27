STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index up 0.18 percent and the 50-share NSE index up 0.16 points, on the expiry day of monthly derivative contracts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at to 8.17 percent ahead of the announcement of the government's borrowing calendar for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR slips further to 53.31/32 vs its previous close of 53.51/52. Dealers say foreign banks selling pair on inflows of around $500 million they attribute to a state-run power utility. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)