STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index rose 1.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also increased 1.1 percent. Asian shares rose on Friday on hopes that economic reforms and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances, while domestic gains were led by a rise in auto and bank shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest in two months on Friday morning after the government said it would stick to its second-half borrowing schedule, allaying fears of a fiscal slippage to a small extent. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent. It had dropped as low as 8.11 percent in opening deals, its lowest since July 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose to a high of 52.55, a level not seen since May 1. It was trading at 52.70/71 in recent trades versus its previous close of 53.01/02 . INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 bps at 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)