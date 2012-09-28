STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index closed up 0.99 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended 0.95 percent higher, sparked by optimism that economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help manage its debt imbalances, while auto shares like Tata Motors also rose ahead of September sales data due Monday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent as traders grew hopeful the central bank will be prompted to lower rates after the government showed an inclination towards fiscal discipline. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed stronger at 52.85/86 versus its previous close of 53.01/02 as global risk sentiment improved, and the government stuck to its original borrowing plan, showing further signs of fiscal discipline. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 2 bps at 7.05 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate closed at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent at the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)