BRIEF-Icade signs leases and preliminary agreements for sale
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.36 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.23 percent higher, tracking positive Asian stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent, with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market operation from RBI to ease liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.01/03 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.165/1750, as the greenback fell versus most other Asian units amid some risk taking globally. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
* Shares of International Entertainment Corporation will be halted on Feb 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: