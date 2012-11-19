STOCKS
India's 30-share BSE index down 0.2 percent and the 50-share
NSE index 0.33 percent lower as traders remain cautious ahead of
the winter session of parliament set to start on Thursday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent,
with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market
operation from RBI to ease liquidity.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.02/03 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.165/1750, on the back of
dollar inflows with some custodian banks, traders say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate unchanged at 7.72
percent, while the 5-year OIS rate also unchanged at 7.13
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
