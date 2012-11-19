STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index gains 0.16 percent, rebounding
from two-month lows, as Bharti Airtel advanced after more
brokerages upgraded the stock and auto makers rose on hopes of
rising sales during the festival season. The 50-share NSE index,
however, closed 0.05 percent lower.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent,
with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market
operation from the RBI to ease liquidity.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.06/07 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.1650/1750, on the back of
dollar inflows with some custodian banks, in line with other
Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate rose to 7.74
percent from 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate at 7.15
percent from 7.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
---------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)