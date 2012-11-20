STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.40 percent, while the 50-share NSE index 0.50 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian markets which rise on hopes of a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent, with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market operation from the RBI to ease liquidity. Yields had inched up early tracking a rise in oil prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.88/89 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07, tracking gains in the domestic share market and other Asian peers but dollar demand from oil firms limits further gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate gains 2 bps to 7.76 percent while the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent steady at its previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)