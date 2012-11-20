STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index up 0.40 percent, while the
50-share NSE index 0.50 percent higher, tracking gains in other
Asian markets which rise on hopes of a compromise in the U.S.
fiscal crisis.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent,
with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market
operation from the RBI to ease liquidity. Yields had inched up
early tracking a rise in oil prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.88/89 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07, tracking gains in
the domestic share market and other Asian peers but dollar
demand from oil firms limits further gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate gains 2 bps to
7.76 percent while the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent steady at its
previous close.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)