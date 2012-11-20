STOCKS
India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.05 percent, while the
50-share NSE index ended flat on caution ahead of the winter
session of parliament, which starts on Thursday.
The markets also tracked lower European shares after a
credit rating agency stripped France of its top-notch rating.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to
8.20 percent, amid caution about a cash crunch, and ahead of the
parliament session seen as a test of the government's resolve to
stick with its fiscal and economic reforms.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.0950/1050 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07, ending above 55 to
the dollar for a third consecutive session, hurt by weakness in
domestic shares and demand for the greenback from oil companies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate rose to 7.76
percent from 7.74 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate was up at
7.17 percent from 7.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus its previous close.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)