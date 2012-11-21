(Corrects to say one-day cash rate was slightly up, not unchanged) STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index flat. Analyst say markets are at a crossroad, waiting for cues from developments in the winter session of Parliament starting Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond rises 1 bp to 8.21 percent after the central bank did not announce any bond purchase for the week via open market operations on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee falls to 55.29/31 versus its previous close of 55.0950/1050. Domestic share movements to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) flat at 7.76 percent, 5-year OIS rate also flat at 7.17 percent . CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate slightly up at 8.10/8.15 percent versus previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)